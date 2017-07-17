Minibus overturns; 20 persons injured

Twenty persons were injured and 10 escaped unhurt when a minibus overturned near Kuntekaratte near Kuppedoddi, near Sangama in Kanakapura taluk, in Ramanagaram district on Sunday.
The passengers are residents of various areas close to Hoskote near Bengaluru and were heading to Mekedatu after performing puja at Kabbalamma temple in Kanakapura taluk, the Sathanur police said.
A private bus had plunged into a roadside ditch at the same spot on Saturday after skidding off the road. Fifty-two persons were injured in the accident. The bus had not been removed from the ditch.
The driver of the minibus was looking at the private bus while passing through that stretch. He did not even bother to slow down the vehicle. Before he could control the minibus, it overturned, the police, quoting the injured, said.
“We have registered a case and investigation is on,” a police officer said.
