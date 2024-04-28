Minibus falls off the road near Bababudangiri, one dies

April 28, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Shivamogga

A six-year-old boy died and 20 others suffered injuries when a minibus fell into a gorge near Bababudangiri in Chikkamagaluru taluk on Sunday.

The residents of Adivala near Hiriyur in Chitradurga district were on a trip by private vehicle to the hill stations of Chandradrona Range. The driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a curve in a narrow lane, and the bus fell off the road. Mohammed Nawaz died.

The incident happened when they were heading to Bababudangiri. The local people and the police helped to shift the injured people to the district hospital in Chikkamagaluru.