Miniature Varanasi to be unravelled during Navaratri in Dharwad

October 13, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Miniature models reflecting various hues of Varanasi, also known as Kashi and Banaras, will be on display in the Mangalwarpet locality of Old Dharwad during the upcoming Navaratri festival, thanks to the devotional service of a techie.

Kartik Kattimath, an IITian who now works for a private company, has been involved in this service of Goddess Durga for the past 15 years and this year, his initiative has grown bigger with the involvement of not only his family members but also a few friends and artisans.

His various models made of clay, thermocol and wood are the result of his meticulous planning, his frequent trips between Mumbai (where he works) and Dharwad. And, they will be on display for 10 days starting on Sunday at the Katti Mutt in Mangalwarpet.

Addressing presspersons, along with convenors of the 10-day celebrations of Katti Mutt Viresh S. Kattimath and Vijayalakshmi Kattimath, in Dharwad on Friday, Kartik Kattimath said that Navaratri will be celebrated this time with the theme, Varanasi.

“During the celebrations, there will be different types of decoration for Goddess Durga every day, along with different set-up and ambience in tune with the theme of the day. Devotees will get to see various facets of Banaras and the different avatars of Goddess Durga, including Kashika, Sankata Ji, Rangbhari, Vishalakshi-Vishwanath, Bindu-Madhav, Manisha, Bhima Chandi, Manikarnika and Annapurna,” he said.

Prof. Vijayalakshmi Kattimath said that Kartik began making various idols of Goddess Durga and different types of mantaps and decorations as a child and over the last 15 years, he has evolved as an artiste with a spiritual bent of mind.

“Katti Mutt has been a place where Navaratri celebrations have been held since ages, but Kartik has given a twist to the celebrations through his art,” Viresh Kattimath said.

During the 10-day celebrations, devotees can visit Katti Mutt, from morning till night. Apart from the puja and various rituals, there will be sangeet seva by Kartik and several other musicians.

Kartik Kattimath said that for the information of the general public, the description of the theme on each day of Navaratri will be on display.

On the concluding day, Sri Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami of Moorusavir Mutt will participate and there will be mass feeding, he said.