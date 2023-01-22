ADVERTISEMENT

Mini Marathon marks Army Day at Military Station

January 22, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Participants with their certificates at the Mini Marathon organised as part of Army Day in Belagavi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A Mini Marathon was organized at Belgaum Military Station as part of the celebrations of Army Day in Belagavi on Sunday.

Civilians, women and veterans participated in the event.

Colonel Swapnil V.T., Officiating Commandant, Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre and Station Commander, flagged off the marathon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As many as 112 women, 53 veterans and 24 civilians took part in the Mini Marathon that started at Chhatrapati Shivaji Stadium inside the MLIRC. The participants all ran for five kilometres.

Prizes were presented to winners in each category and certificates of participation were awarded to all, said a release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US