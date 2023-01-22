HamberMenu
Mini Marathon marks Army Day at Military Station

January 22, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Participants with their certificates at the Mini Marathon organised as part of Army Day in Belagavi on Sunday.

Participants with their certificates at the Mini Marathon organised as part of Army Day in Belagavi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A Mini Marathon was organized at Belgaum Military Station as part of the celebrations of Army Day in Belagavi on Sunday.

Civilians, women and veterans participated in the event.

Colonel Swapnil V.T., Officiating Commandant, Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre and Station Commander, flagged off the marathon.

As many as 112 women, 53 veterans and 24 civilians took part in the Mini Marathon that started at Chhatrapati Shivaji Stadium inside the MLIRC. The participants all ran for five kilometres.

Prizes were presented to winners in each category and certificates of participation were awarded to all, said a release.

