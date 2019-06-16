Mines and Geology Minister inspects Chandraki village in Gurmitkal

Rajshekhar B. Patil, Yadgir in-charge and Mines and Geology Minister, on Saturday visited the government school at Chandraki village in Gurmitkal taluk of Yadgir district where Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is scheduled to hold his ‘grama vastavya’ on June 21 and inspected the arrangements.

Naganagowda Kandkur, MLA, Rajshekhargowda Patil Vajjal, president of the zilla panchayat, accompanied the Minister.

Mr. Patil inspected the school premises and discussed the preparations for the visit with Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao and Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonavane.

He told presspersons that Mr. Kumaraswamy will arrive in Yadgir by train in the morning on June 21 and will proceed to Chandraki after a brief break. Around 15,000 people from the district are expected to be take part in the grievance meeting with him.

He, therefore, directed the district administration to make all necessary arrangements for the public.

Earlier, Mr. Patil addressed a preliminary meeting held for officials in Yadgir before leaving for Chandraki.