April 12, 2023 03:08 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A Ballari-based miner and activist has written a letter to the President of India seeking suspension of political activities of Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP) launched by former Karnataka Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy. Karnataka Assembly elections are scheduled on May 10.

Tapal Ganesh has been raising his voice against alleged illegal mining in Ballari, mainly by Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC) of Gali Janardhan Reddy,

In a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, sent on April 11, Mr. Ganesh argued that Mr. Reddy and his wife G. Lakshmi Arun had launched the KRPP using illegally earned money. He requested the President to suspend the political activities of the party till the cases against Mr. Reddy and his wife are disposed of.

Mr. Ganesh referred to the charge sheets filed by the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which he attached with the letter. He provided a list of bureaucrats — four from Andhra Pradesh and six from Karnataka — who were allegedly involved in the mining scam perpetuated by OMC, as mentioned in the charge sheet of the CBI.

He also named a CBI court judge – Pattabhirama Rao – and two legislators from Karnataka – G. Somashekhar Reddy and Suresh Babu – who were allegedly involved in a case relating to striking a deal to secure bail.

“In spite of repeated and a series of letters submitted to various authorities regarding the misuse of constitutional powers by Gali Janardhana Reddy, the authorities have failed in controlling large-scale rampant illegal mining by OMC and the group owned by Gali Janardhan Reddy. This is a scam of thousands of crores of rupees, thereby causing a huge loss to the State exchequer…As per the information provided by the authorities, the entire money so gained through the process of illegal mining would form part of the proceeds of crime...,” Mr. Ganesh wrote.

Copies of the letter were sent to the registrar of the Supreme Court of India, the Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Election Commission of India, and Secretary of Karnataka State Election Commission.

“Election Commission of India officials responded to my letter, and sought information about my concerns. I replied stating my concerns that are clearly against corruption. Mr. Reddy and his wife have launched a political party to get elected by using thousands of crores of rupees earned by illegal mining. It is a threat to democracy. I requested the Election Commission to suspend the party’s political activities to save democracy in India,” Mr. Ganesh told The Hindu on April 12.

