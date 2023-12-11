ADVERTISEMENT

MIMS: Facilities for patients’ caretakers under CSR fund

December 11, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The hospitals attached to the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) in Mandya will soon be getting dormitories for the attendants of patients admitted at the facilities.

A ₹30 lakh project under a CSR fund has been prepared and the works are set to begin within 15 days, said Deputy Commissioner Dr Kumara, who inspected the MIMS in connection with the launch of works under the CSR initiative.

The caretakers of patients lack a place to rest at the hospitals. In the absence of the proper facility, they are found sitting on the roadside or the hospital premises. They also don’t have toilets. All these will be addressed with the construction of dormitories, the deputy commissioner said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

MIMS Medical Superintendent Dr. P.V. Sridhar said the hospitals get nearly 5,000 outpatients and about 150 patients are admitted daily at the hospital for treatment. There is a need for toilets besides a place for the attendants to relax. In this connection, the deputy commissioner conducted the inspection, he said.

MIMS Director Dr. Mahendra was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US