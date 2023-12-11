HamberMenu
MIMS: Facilities for patients’ caretakers under CSR fund

December 11, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The hospitals attached to the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) in Mandya will soon be getting dormitories for the attendants of patients admitted at the facilities.

A ₹30 lakh project under a CSR fund has been prepared and the works are set to begin within 15 days, said Deputy Commissioner Dr Kumara, who inspected the MIMS in connection with the launch of works under the CSR initiative.

The caretakers of patients lack a place to rest at the hospitals. In the absence of the proper facility, they are found sitting on the roadside or the hospital premises. They also don’t have toilets. All these will be addressed with the construction of dormitories, the deputy commissioner said.

MIMS Medical Superintendent Dr. P.V. Sridhar said the hospitals get nearly 5,000 outpatients and about 150 patients are admitted daily at the hospital for treatment. There is a need for toilets besides a place for the attendants to relax. In this connection, the deputy commissioner conducted the inspection, he said.

MIMS Director Dr. Mahendra was present.

