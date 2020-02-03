MIMS establishes isolation ward

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has established a five-bed Isolation Ward at Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) hospital for admission and treatment of coronavirus.

M.R. Harish, Medical Superintendent, MIMS, told The Hindu here on Monday night that the ward has staff and equipment such as ventilators to attend to respiratory problems and other emergencies. The physicians are available round-the-clock to attend the patients [if the cases were reported], he said.

Special talk

A special talk/interaction programme for doctors on attending/tackling Novel Coronavirus is being held at MIMS on February 7, Mr. Harish said. According to the Medical Superintendent, awareness programmes for the common people against Novel Coronavirus have also been proposed in the district.

In Hassan

The Health and Family Welfare Department has made preparations to handle cases of coronavirus infection if any reported in the district. A ward each in district and taluk hospitals has been reserved for such cases in the district, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Appeal to public

The department has appealed to the public to consult the doctors if they face symptoms such as high fever, cough, cold and breathing problems.

A team of doctors under the leadership of District Surveillance Officer Hirannaiah has been constituted to handle the cases.

To avoid the spread of the infection, the public has been asked to avoid visiting poultry and other animal rearing centres. For additional details on health issues, the public can call up the helplines – 08172-245115 or 104.