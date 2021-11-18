‘MillionICU’ elevates normal beds to ICU beds at K.R. Hospital

MYSURU

18 November 2021 18:45 IST

It is a step towards easing shortage of beds for intensive care which was noticed during the second wave of COVID-19

As many as 35 normal beds at the State-run Krishnarajendra Hospital (K.R. Hospital) in Mysuru have been upgraded into step-down ICUs to facilitate critical care.

A 24 x 7 Central Monitoring Cell has been set up at the hospital to enable healthcare staff to monitor multiple patients remotely, from gynaecology and surgical ICU departments, who were previously monitored manually only every couple of hours.

K.R. Hospital is one of the largest hospitals attached to the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) in Mysuru district with a total bed capacity of over 1,300. It was designated a COVID-19 hospital last year.

The upgradation has been done as part of MillionICU, an initiative that addresses the shortage of ICU beds and staff in public hospitals. It facilitates critical care for 1,000-plus patients over the next three months.

MMCRI Dean and Director C.P. Nanjaraj, K.R. Hospital Medical Superintendent Nanjundaswamy, H.G. Manjunath from the Department of Anaesthesiology, Suneetha, professor and HoD, Department of Medicine, and Dozee CEO and co-founder Mudit Dandwate were present during the launch.

In Karnataka, MillionICU has upgraded Victoria Hospital, Charaka Hospital, Jayanagar General Hospital, Mysore District Hospital, BRIMS Bidar, KIMS Hubballi, and SIMS Shivamogga and plans to install 500 more healthcare devices in the coming months.

The initiative aims to help upgradation of hospital infrastructure that had stretched beyond limits during the second wave of COVID-19.

“Learning from the experience of dealing with a pandemic, hospitals across the country are now preparing to monitor a large number of patients in real-time. Hospitals are looking for newer technologies that can cover more patients for monitoring and treatment, helping healthcare workers manage time and resources better. The MillionICU supports the urgent need for strengthening the long-term public health infrastructure and making quality healthcare services available, accessible and affordable to the vast majority of the population in India,” a press release said here.

The initiative was launched by Dozee, a contactless remote health monitoring startup, with the goal of enabling public hospitals to tide over the COVID-19 crisis in the short-term and bring about a rapid, long-term transformation in public healthcare infrastructure. It aims to help upgrade critical care infrastructure in several government hospitals.

“MillionICU aspires to upgrade the critical care infrastructure in the country. It offers an opportunity for the government hospitals to use technology for quickly augmenting the much required HDUs and ICUs. The start-up has set a goal of installing 50,000 step-down ICU beds in the next 12 months and take it to 1 million in the next 3 years. The initiative has already benefited 32 such hospitals in 20 districts in the country,” the release issued here said.

Dozee was started in 2015 by IIT graduates Mudit Dandwate and Gaurav Parchani and have till date raised over ₹63 crore. They have been awarded grants by the GoI’s BIRAC, Sine IIT Bombay, ACT, and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the release said.