Milli Council condemns cancellation of 2B OBC category reservation for Muslims

March 26, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Mohammad Asgar Chulbul, national secretary of All India Milli Council (AIMC), condemned the State government’s move to cancel reservation for Muslims under 2B of Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. The State Cabinet has moved Muslims to the Economically Weaker Sections quota.

In a media note released on Saturday, the Muslim leader termed the move as injustice meted out by anti-Muslim BJP to a community which is economically and educationally backward.

“Muslims are already backward economically and educationally. It is the heights of injustice to snatch reservation offered to the community under 2B category of OBC. Now, they are forced to compete with forward communities in Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota,” he said.

“It essentially means to deprive the community from its rightful opportunities in education and employment. It will translate into pushing the community into deeper backwardness,” Mr. Chulbul said.

Mr. Chulbul also said that his organisation will mobilise the community and other democratic forces in society to build a mass struggle against the injustice apart from resorting to legal battle.

“Soon after the government’s decision was out, we convened a meeting of religious leaders and decided to take up the issue through mass mobilisations. Havanur Commission, T. Venkataswami Commission, O. Chinnappa Reddy, Backward Classes Commission led by Ravivarma Kumar and other panels have strongly recommended reservation for Muslims. But, the Bommai government cancelling reservation for Muslims is a tyrannical move,” he said.

