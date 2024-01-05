Millets will soon be introduced in Indira Canteens and mid-day meals: Karnataka Chief Minister

January 05, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - BENGALURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that millets would be introduced in Indira Canteens, mid-day meals in schools, anganwadis, and public distribution system.

Inaugurating the three-day International Trade Fair on Millets and Organics organised by the Department of Agriculture in association with various organisations in Bengaluru, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he would soon convene a meeting of officials from the departments of Food, Agriculture, Education, RDPR, and Municipalities to discuss the modalities for introduction of millets.

This was necessary considering the health benefits and nutritional value of millets, he observed.

Export of millet seeds

Mr. Siddaramaiah also directed the officials to take the initiative of exporting sowing seeds of millets from Karnataka to different countries. He asked the authorities concerned to encourage farmers to produce quality sowing seeds of varieties of millets that are required by different countries. He said a separate cell would be set up to promote this.

Presently, Karnataka produces about 20 lakh tonnes of millets a year, he said, while stressing the need to increase it. He observed that of late millets and organic foods were becoming popular due to their health benefits and Karnataka had brought out an organic farming policy.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje expressed concern that the export of millets was getting affected as the industries department, which handled exports, had to focus on various other products. She suggested that a separate cell be set up to handle millet exports. She told the Karnataka government that the Centre would provide approvals to its projects if it sends proposals regarding food processing and agricultural infrastructure.

Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy said Karnataka was reeling under serious drought and millets were ideal for cultivation in areas where there was lesser availability of water.

MLA demands drought aid on stage

Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni surprised everyone at the event by publicly demanding that Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje should respond to Karnataka’s plea for drought relief.

Mr. Kulkarni, who too was seated on the dais, walked up to Ms. Karandlaje who was addressing the gathering, and publicly asked her to respond to the State’s request to the Centre to release drought relief.

Though taken aback this, Ms. Karandlaje told him to desist from “indulging in politics” and sternly asked him to go back to his seat. Mr. Kulkarni went back to his seat after being chided.