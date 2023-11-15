Millets to be championed at Krishi Mela from tomorrow

November 15, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The annual Krishi Mela held on the premises of Gandhi Krishi Vijnana Kendra (GKVK), organised by the State government, will take place from November 17 to 20 this year. The theme of the fair was announced as ‘Siridhanya (millets) for food, health and income’ on Wednesday.

“To celebrate the international year of millets, we are championing the cereal and will promote its higher use and sale in the hopes of increasing its demand in the mainstream market. During the mela, for the first time, we will be selling 30-40 dishes prepared exclusively with millets,” said S.V. Suresh, Vice-Chancellor, University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Bengaluru. A food mela will also to be organised during the nights, with foods that are only made of millet-based products.

Five new varieties of aggregated crops, which has been developed in a scientific and sustainable manner by UAS including Finger Millet, Little Millet, Proso Millet, Sunflowers, and Jackfruits will be released during the Krishi Mela.

ADVERTISEMENT

There will be 625 exhibitions and stores throughout the four days of this mela, including exhibitions for the provision of scientific advice from experts on agricultural problems of farmers. Other interaction-based methods include direct solutions to queries which will be provided physically and through zoom meetings. There will be stores related to animal husbandry, farming implementations, and agriculture development department stores.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.