HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Millets to be championed at Krishi Mela from tomorrow

November 15, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The annual Krishi Mela held on the premises of Gandhi Krishi Vijnana Kendra (GKVK), organised by the State government, will take place from November 17 to 20 this year. The theme of the fair was announced as ‘Siridhanya (millets) for food, health and income’ on Wednesday.

“To celebrate the international year of millets, we are championing the cereal and will promote its higher use and sale in the hopes of increasing its demand in the mainstream market. During the mela, for the first time, we will be selling 30-40 dishes prepared exclusively with millets,” said S.V. Suresh, Vice-Chancellor, University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Bengaluru. A food mela will also to be organised during the nights, with foods that are only made of millet-based products.

Five new varieties of aggregated crops, which has been developed in a scientific and sustainable manner by UAS including Finger Millet, Little Millet, Proso Millet, Sunflowers, and Jackfruits will be released during the Krishi Mela.

There will be 625 exhibitions and stores throughout the four days of this mela, including exhibitions for the provision of scientific advice from experts on agricultural problems of farmers. Other interaction-based methods include direct solutions to queries which will be provided physically and through zoom meetings. There will be stores related to animal husbandry, farming implementations, and agriculture development department stores.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.