‘Millet Walkathon’ today

December 09, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Upholding the importance of International Year of Millets -2023, FSSAI Southern Regional Office has organised the “Eat Right Millet Walkathon” at CSIR-CFTRI here on Sunday.

The Millet Walkathon conducted with the support of CFTRI is aimed at creating awareness and promoting use of millets among the general public. The walkathon has been organised as part of the 9th International Food Convention (IFCoN-2023) conducted by AFSTI that concludes on Sunday.

As part of IYM -2023, FSSAI Southern region has been conducting various activities to raise awareness on the nutritional and health benefits of millets and their suitability for cultivation under changing climatic conditions, a note said.

