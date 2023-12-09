‘Millet Walkathon’ today

December 09, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - MYSURU

Upholding the importance of International Year of Millets -2023, FSSAI Southern Regional Office has organised the “Eat Right Millet Walkathon” at CSIR-CFTRI here on Sunday.

The Millet Walkathon conducted with the support of CFTRI is aimed at creating awareness and promoting use of millets among the general public. The walkathon has been organised as part of the 9th International Food Convention (IFCoN-2023) conducted by AFSTI that concludes on Sunday.

As part of IYM -2023, FSSAI Southern region has been conducting various activities to raise awareness on the nutritional and health benefits of millets and their suitability for cultivation under changing climatic conditions, a note said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.