HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Millet Walkathon’ today

December 09, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Upholding the importance of International Year of Millets -2023, FSSAI Southern Regional Office has organised the “Eat Right Millet Walkathon” at CSIR-CFTRI here on Sunday.

The Millet Walkathon conducted with the support of CFTRI is aimed at creating awareness and promoting use of millets among the general public. The walkathon has been organised as part of the 9th International Food Convention (IFCoN-2023) conducted by AFSTI that concludes on Sunday.

As part of IYM -2023, FSSAI Southern region has been conducting various activities to raise awareness on the nutritional and health benefits of millets and their suitability for cultivation under changing climatic conditions, a note said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.