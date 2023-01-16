ADVERTISEMENT

Millet walk in Ballari tomorrow

January 16, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

In the run up to first Ballari Utsav to be held on January 21 and 22, a Millet Walk will be held on Wednesday to spread awareness about the health benefits of millet consumption and also raise publicity for the Ballari Utsav.

In a media note released on Monday, Deputy Commissioner Pavan Kumar Malapati, who was also the chairman of Ballari Utsav Celebration Committee, said that the walk would begin from his office at 7 a.m. and pass through Moti Circle, SP Circle, Durugamma Temple and Gadagi Chennappa Circle before returning to the originating point. He appealed to the general public to participate in the event to make it success.

The procession would be flagged off by Karnataka State Textile Infrastructure Development Corporation chairman Guttiganur Virupakshagouda.

