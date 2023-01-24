ADVERTISEMENT

Millet Mela in Belagavi from today

January 24, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Irrigation Minister Govind Karjol will inaugurate a Millet Mela on the Government Sardar High School Grounds in Belgavi on Wednesday, at 11 a.m.

The two-day event is being held to create awareness about millets. This is in the light of 2023 being declared as the International Year of Millets.

A Millet Jatha was held in Belagavi on Tuesday, to create awareness about the nutritional value of millets. Farmers, students and civil society members participated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As many as 80 stalls will be put up at the venue to showcase and sell millets and organic farm inputs and products. Resource persons from universities will clarify doubts in the minds of farmers.

Farmers who have achieved success with millets will interact with youth. Books and pamphlets about millets and organic farming will be available. Farmers can witness a demonstration of the use of drones for farming.

Cultural programmes will be held in the evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US