Millet fair in Shivamogga on December 27

December 19, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani at a meeting in Shivamogga, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Shivamogga district administration will hold a millet fair (siridhanya mela) on Kuvempu Ranga Mandira premises in Shivamogga city on December 27 to spread awareness on the advantages of consuming millets.

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani held a meeting with officers on the preparations for the event on Tuesday. Ahead of the programme, the officers have decided to hold a walkathon covering the main streets of the city on December 22. The officers, students, and representatives of several organisations will take part in the event, Siridhanya Nadige, that begins at Nehru Stadium at 6.30 a.m. on the day. The participants will cover Mahaveera Circle, Gopi Circle, Jail Circle and S.M. Circle.

The millet fair will begin at 11.30 a.m. on December 26. The DC instructed the officers to put up stalls that exhibit millets and educate the public about the health benefits of consuming millets. Growers of millets, women self-help groups and women entrepreneurs would get a chance to put up their stalls.

The DC instructed Shivamogga City Corporation to look after the publicity of the event.

Shivamogga ZP CEO Snehal Sudhakar Lokhande, Agriculture Department Joint Director G.C. Pornima, and others were present at the meeting.

