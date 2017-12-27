Millet and organic food mela begins in Mysuru

A two-day divisional-level Millet Mela, jointly organised by the Department of Agriculture and the district administration, began on Wednesday with district in-charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa emphasising the need for dryland farming and millet cultivation to tide over moisture stress.

After the inauguration of the event, Mr. Mahadevappa said the State government was giving special thrust to millet cultivation given the nutritional value and health benefits of the crop.

He said excessive use of chemicals in conventional farming had led to an increase in toxicity in food and reduction in nutritional values. “Hence, it is imperative to give thrust to organic form of cultivation with focus on millets,” said the Minister.

Mr. Mahadevappa lamented the condition of the farmers of the country who have been hit hard by the agricultural crisis brought about by the vagaries of nature. “Agriculture is the backbone of Indian economy and the research findings in laboratories should benefit farmers to help lift them from their financial crisis,” he said.

More than 50 stalls selling various forms of millets and organic produce have been set up at the mela. Farmers from Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Ramanagaram are participating in the two-day event, which is being held at the Bharat Scouts and Guides Grounds.

Apart from different varieties of millet, farmers have also showcased organic jaggery. The Central Food Technological Research Institute has displayed some of its technological advances in the field of millet cultivation.

NGOs and entrepreneurs working on popularising millets demonstrated related technology, including a de-hulling machine, for the benefit of farmers.