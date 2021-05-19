Milk unions cut procurement rates as market shrinks during lockdown

According to Karnataka Milk Federation sources, the cost of production of milk in the State is about ₹35 per litre.

Bengaluru

19 May 2021 23:47 IST

BAMUL to reduce it by ₹1.5 per litre from June 1

The shrinking market for milk and milk products during the lockdown period and mounting losses has forced the district milk unions to reduce procurement price paid to farmers.

While Hassan, Mandya and Shivamogga district unions have already reduced the procurement price, the Bangalore Milk Union Ltd. (BAMUL), among the largest procurer of milk in the State, on Wednesday announced reduction of procurement price by ₹1.5 per litre starting June 1, KMF sources said.

Kolar and Tumakuru district unions are also expected to follow suit.

This will hit farmers directly as they have seen their income decline since March last year. In Bengaluru, a dairy farmer received on average ₹29 per litre of milk depending on fat content in March 2020, which came down to ₹24 per litre as the union cut procurement price. It had climbed back to ₹27.5 per litre. With the latest announcement, their earning per litre will be ₹26. This is besides ₹5 per litre given by the State government. According to KMF sources, the cost of production of milk in the State is about ₹35 per litre.

“On an average, unions are losing about ₹5 for every litre of milk being converted into milk powder as the cost of powder has crashed from ₹260 per kg to ₹180,” Bengaluru milk union president Narasimhamurthy told The Hindu. Further, he said since the State has received good pre-monsoon showers, milk procurement has also gone up.

About 15 lakh litres of milk that was sold loose or in a range of milk products is now being converted to milk powder at a loss. KMF sources said that close to 40 lakh litres of milk of about 85 lakh litres procured daily is being converted into milk powder.

While BAMUL’s procurement has gone up from about 15 lakh litres to 19 lakh litres daily, the sales has dropped from earlier 11 lakh to 9 lakh litres daily. The sale of cheese has stopped, resulting in about two lakh litres of milk in addition. Currently, it converts close to 10 lakh litres of milk daily.

Mr. Narasimhamurthy said: “BAMUL reported losses to a tune of ₹10 crore in April and is set to lose about ₹15 crore in May. By reducing procurement price by ₹1.5 per litre, we hope to keep the monthly loss below ₹5 crore.”

Many unions, including BAMUL, that have run out of capacity to convert milk into powder are taking milk to Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Unions are paying between ₹18 and ₹20 per kg for powder converted from milk.

Unions seek price hike

The KMF and unions have sought a hike by ₹5 per litre of milk in the State, BAMUL president Narasimhamurthy said. In comparison to neighbouring States where milk costs about ₹50 per litre, the price in Karnataka is between ₹35 and ₹40 a litre. “Considering the high input cost and decline in earning of farmers, we have sought a hike,” he added.