Milk union increases procurement price

Shivamogga, Davangere and Chitradurga Districts’ Cooperative Milk Producers’ Societies Union has increased the milk procurement price with effect from November 1.

The union has increased the price by ₹2 per kg as a gift on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava. This decision was taken at the executive council meeting held on October 25. This helps the milk producers in three districts – Shivamogga, Davanagere and Chitradurga.

At present, the union is offering ₹30.06 per kilo of milk with 4% of fat and 8.5 % of SNF to the milk producers’ societies. This has been increased to ₹32.06. The milk producers’ societies will be offering ₹30.20 per kg of milk, against the present price of ₹28.20 per kg.

Sripada Rao, president of the union, in a press conference in Shivamogga on Thursday, said the union was in a loss earlier this year, but it had been making profit after he took over. The union was strong enough to bear the revised procurement price.

Further, he said the milk unions had sought an increase in milk selling prices. However, the KMF had not given consent. “The neighbouring States have been selling milk at ₹63 to ₹ 73 per litre”, he said.

The union collects over 6.2 lakh litres of milk a day.