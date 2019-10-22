Milk producers to protest tomorrow against RCEP deal

Milk producers across the district will hold a massive protest here on Wednesday to oppose the idea of opening up the Indian market to global milk producers.

The NDA government at the Centre is all set to enter into an agreement with milk-producing countries like New Zealand and Australia under the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), to import cheaper milk and milk products. This would adversely affect Indian dairy farmers, said office-bearers of Mandya Zila Haalu Utpadakara Horata Samiti.

The Centre has decided to sign the RCEP pact with 15 other countries. It should reject the proposal as it would kill the dairy farming sector in the country, they told presspersons here on Monday. They termed the Centre’s decision to allow duty-free imports of milk, cheese, butter, milk powder and other products from other countries a ‘death knell’ for the dairy and agriculture sector in the country.

The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) under the RCEP would adversely impact the livelihood of 10 crore milk producers across the country, the samiti members said. They also strongly opposed the import of silk, sugar, coffee, areca, pepper, rubber and other products from overseas countries.

According to them, milk producers across the country would take out a protest rally on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway from Silver Jubilee Park, block traffic on the highway and also stage a demonstration outside the office of Deputy Commissioner on Wednesday.