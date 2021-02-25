Milk procurement price up by ₹3 a litre

The Hassan Milk Union has increased milk procurement price by ₹3 per litre with effect from March 1. With this, the milk producer will get ₹ 28 per litre from the union, besides a support price of ₹5 per litre from the State government.
Hassan Milk Union president and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna, in a press conference in Hassan on Thursday, said the union had reserved ₹10 crore to bear the additional cost. The union suffered a loss of up to ₹50 crore during the lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. “Now, the situation has become normal. We are hopeful of registering a profit of ₹ 20 crore by the end of March 2021. As the union is expected to make a profit, we have decided to increase the procurement price”, he said.
The construction of the pet bottle making unit would be completed by the end of March this year. The union had spent ₹160 crore on the project. Technical experts from Italy and Germany were giving final touches to the unit, which had a capacity to manufacture 5 lakh bottles a day, Mr. Revanna said. The milk union had decided to spend ₹1.8 crore for the insurance of cattle of the milk producers.
Managing Director Gopalaiah was present at the press conference.
