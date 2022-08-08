Milk procurement price increased

August 08, 2022 19:13 IST

The Shivamogga, Davangere, and Chitradurga Cooperative Milk Union (SHIMUL) has increased the milk procurement price by ₹1 per litre with effect from August 11.

Union chairman Sripada Rao, in a press conference in Shivamogga on Monday, said the decision to increase the procurement price was taken up at the union’s executive committee meeting held on August 2. The milk producers of the three districts would be benefited from this decision. From August 11, farmers would get ₹28.2 per litre against the prevailing price of ₹27.16, he said.

The union has plans to expand its sales to different States. A meeting would be held on August 12 to supply about 1 lakh litres of milk to Delhi and Maharashtra. At present, 1,347 cooperative societies are active in the three districts and daily collection was 7 lakh litres of milk, he added.