Milk prices hiked by ₹2 a litre in Bengaluru

From April 1, you will pay ₹2 more for a litre of Nandini milk if you are in south Karnataka and ₹1 more for a litre of milk if you are in north Karnataka or coastal Karnataka.

The price of curd is also to go up by the same quantum.

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) that announced the price hike on Thursday, has justified it saying the hike was necessitated to support the struggling dairy farmers facing the onslaught of drought over the past two years.

With this, a litre of Nandini milk will cost in the range of ₹35 to ₹37 in the State.

The last hike was effected in January 2016, when the hike was as steep as ₹4 per litre across the board.

As per the new price chart, a litre of milk will cost ₹35 in Bengaluru, Mandya, Mysuru, Kolar, Tumakuru, Hassan and Shivamogga, up from ₹33. The northern districts that already have a higher price, due to operational costs, will see a hike of only ₹1, and the milk will cost in the range of ₹35 to ₹37.

In a statement, M.T. Kulkarni, Director, Marketing, KMF, has defended the move arguing that even after the revision, Nandini milk prices will remain the lowest in the country and also lowest compared to other private milk brands in the State. While a litre of milk costs ₹40 in Gujarat, Kerala, Telangana, and Mumbai, it costs ₹42 a litre in Delhi.

The KMF has appealed to various milk producers’ unions, to pass on the full benefit of ₹2 hike to the farmers reeling under drought.

“The milk packets will continue to have existing rates even after April 1, as the procurement of new packaging film requires time. However, even for packets sporting old rates, the new prices will be enforced from April 1,” said Mr. Kulkarni appealing to consumers to cooperate.