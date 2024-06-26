GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Milk price: Many consumers unhappy with KMF decision

Published - June 26, 2024 01:41 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Many consumers on Tuesday expressed unhappiness over the Karnataka Milk Federation’s (KMF) decision to charge extra for the additional milk it is going to provide in each packet, as they said it would entail them shelling out extra money daily.

The KMF and the State government have denied there has been a price hike and claimed it was only a rationalisation, as the KMF will give 50 ml extra in every packet of Nandini milk and the price would be proportionally increased by ₹2.

“We had not asked them to give us extra milk as for years we have been happy with the regular quantity. After a price hike in 2023, why should the government impose an extra expenditure on us in this way? At a time when the prices of all commodities, including fuel, vegetables and even foodgrains, are going up, what was the need for this unasked-for arrangement?” questioned Srinivas V., a private employee from Banashankari here.

For smaller, nuclear families, the extra quantity of milk might go unused. “We are a family of two people and even half-litre milk is sometimes more for us. Milk is not something you can store for a long time. So, what is the point of paying an extra of almost ₹60 to ₹70 a month and it not being useful in any way?” said Vidya Ravi, a senior citizen from Attur Layout.

Hoteliers on the other hand said this would not count as a price hike for them as they get extra milk. “Nandini provides the best quality milk at the lowest price in the country. The hotel industry is one of their biggest customers. While we do not understand why the price and quantity of milk has been increased, we believe the milk price has not been hiked. Hence, we will take a call on whether to increase prices (at hotels) or not after further discussion,” said P.C. Rao, president of the Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers’ Association.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.