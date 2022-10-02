Milk price goes up by ₹1 per litre in Dharwad region

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
October 02, 2022 21:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Dharwad Milk Union has increased the price of cow and buffalo milk by one rupee per litre. The new prices came into force on Saturday.

Dharwad Milk Union president Shankar Mugad said that increasing the rate of milk was inevitable as the region has witnessed excess rainfall leading to large-scale crop damage, incurring heavy loss to farmers.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Cow milk with 3.5% fat is being procured at ₹26 per litre and a support price of ₹5 is being paid by the State government. Similarly, buffalo milk with 6% fat is purchased at ₹41 per litre and in addition, ₹5 support price is given by the government. The hike has been made to facilitate milk producers, according to him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app