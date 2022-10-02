Milk price goes up by ₹1 per litre in Dharwad region

Dharwad Milk Union has increased the price of cow and buffalo milk by one rupee per litre. The new prices came into force on Saturday.

Dharwad Milk Union president Shankar Mugad said that increasing the rate of milk was inevitable as the region has witnessed excess rainfall leading to large-scale crop damage, incurring heavy loss to farmers.

Cow milk with 3.5% fat is being procured at ₹26 per litre and a support price of ₹5 is being paid by the State government. Similarly, buffalo milk with 6% fat is purchased at ₹41 per litre and in addition, ₹5 support price is given by the government. The hike has been made to facilitate milk producers, according to him.