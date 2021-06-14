Milk fraud: Probe ordered

The State government has ordered a preliminary investigation into the alleged mixing of water with milk at Mandya Milk Union Ltd.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said the managing director has been replaced while five officials allegedly involved in the scam has been placed under suspension. “An enquiry under Section 64 has been ordered and we may order a CID enquiry,” he said.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, during his tenure as Chief Minister, the issue had been raised by Appaji Gowda, JD(S) MLC, in the council.

“My government had decided to investigate the allegation that the then board had committed financial irregularities to a tune of ₹72 crore. Which government brought a stay on the investigation?” Mixing of water in milk has been allegedly going on for 15 years, he added.