Milk flows in irrigation canal

A youth from Palabavi village in Belagavi district emptying milk vans into the Ghataprabha left bank canal on Tuesday.

Villagers in Belagavi district pour more than 1,000 litres into it following huge losses

Some milkmen of Palabavi village near Chikkodi in Belagavi district poured around 1,500 litres of milk into an irrigation canal as they could not sell it.

A youth from the Gouli Colony emptied around 50 cans of milk into the Ghataprabha left bank canal. His friend recorded the video and shared it on social media

They were suffering losses due to the COVID lockdown. The private company that bought their milk at ₹30 usually was offering them only ₹10 per litre now. The KMF procurement unit in the village had stopped buying milk. At current prices offered by KMF, the milk would have been worth around ₹50,000.

They were not milk producers. They bought milk from local cattle rearing farmers and sold it to the private company. They bought cow milk at ₹22 per litre and buffalo milk for ₹32 per litre and make a profit of around ₹3 per litre when they sold it to the company. But they would suffer huge losses if they were to sell for ₹10 a litre. The youth decided it was better to throw away the milk than to try to sell it, members of the local Gouli community said.

