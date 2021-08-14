Milk distributed to mark Nag Panchami

Members of Kalaburagi Art Theatre, Samskara Prathisthan and Namminda Nimagoskara Seva Abhivriddhi Samsthe celebrated Nag Panchami festival by distributing milk to poor children instead of what they said wasting milk on snakes.

Art Theatre president Sunil Manpade said that people are harming snakes by forcing them to drink milk they offered. The members of the progressive organisations distributed milk to poor children belonging to nomadic tribes near Kanni Market in the city.

Mr. Manpade urged devotees not to pour milk on anthills or idols of deities, because snakes do not consume milk. Instead, milk should be given to the needy.

Students of various educational institutions also distributed milk, fruits and food to the poor and destitute sitting outside temples in the city.