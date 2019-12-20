Karnataka

‘Military officer’ arrested

more-in

The police arrested a man who tried to con youth into believing that he was a military officer and collect money from them on the pretext of getting them jobs in the Army.

Sagar Parashuram Patil of Garlagunji village faces the charge of purchasing military uniform and an imitation gun to convince his victims that he was a military officer. He is supposed to have collected money from gullible youth on the promise of getting them jobs in the Army.

He used to target them when they came to practice physical exercises on the CPED Grounds in the city. Some youth who had come to Belagavi for the Army recruitment rally fell into his trap and paid him money. But then, he absconded after a few days. The youth complained to the police who conducted an investigation and arrested him from a rented house in Angol in the city.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 20, 2019 10:13:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/military-officer-arrested/article30361742.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY