‘Military officer’ arrested

The police arrested a man who tried to con youth into believing that he was a military officer and collect money from them on the pretext of getting them jobs in the Army.
Sagar Parashuram Patil of Garlagunji village faces the charge of purchasing military uniform and an imitation gun to convince his victims that he was a military officer. He is supposed to have collected money from gullible youth on the promise of getting them jobs in the Army.
He used to target them when they came to practice physical exercises on the CPED Grounds in the city. Some youth who had come to Belagavi for the Army recruitment rally fell into his trap and paid him money. But then, he absconded after a few days. The youth complained to the police who conducted an investigation and arrested him from a rented house in Angol in the city.
