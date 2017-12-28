Military exercise Ekuverin ends

The two-week-long joint military exercise Ekuverin between Indian and Maldivian defence forces, ended in Belagavi on Thursday.

A colourful event at the Maratha Light Infantry Regiment Centre included cultural programmes, and display of combat skills by the two forces.

Brigadier Alok Khurana, seniormost military observer of the Indian Army, said the exercise had honed individual and collective professional skills of all participants by imbibing best practices of both the armies. “`It has also served to reinforce the close ties of friendship between the two countries,” he said. He appreciated the team spirit, camaraderie and high motivation shown by the participants throughout these two weeks.

Brigadier General Ali Zuhair, senior observer of the Maldivian National Defence Force, complimented members of both teams on the successful completion of the exercise. He also praised them for the high standards of professionalism shown during conduct of the exercise. He thanked the Indian Army for organising the training in a highly professional manner.

The contingents exchanged mementoes and resolved to continue this joint exercise in the future. The annual military exercise has been going on since 2009, alternatively in India and Maldives. Brigadier Govind Kalwad, commandant of the MLIRC, had inaugurated the session two weeks ago.

Earlier, the marching contingent of both the countries participated in the closing ceremony. At the start, the Indian army aviation helicopters flew over Belagavi with the flags of India and Maldives.

Cultural programmes included Kalaripayattu by the Madras Regimental Centre, Mallakhamba by the MLIRC and Khukri Combat Display by the Gorkhas. The Assam Regimental Centre showcased the war tactics of the North-East region.

An aerobic display by MLIRC and a Boduberu display by the Maldivian National Defence Forces stole the show. The grand ceremony culminated with a Pipe and Drum band night display by personnel of the Sirmoor Rifles.