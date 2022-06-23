Mild tremors felt in Kodagu dist. villages bordering Hassan

A few villages in Somwarpet taluk of Kodagu district experienced minor rumbling in the earthquake on Thursday. The epicentre was 0.8 km north and north-east of Maluganahalli in Holenarsipur taluk of Hassan district.

The Kodagu district administration said Ranger Block, Ammalli village, Negalle in Somwarpet, and Devasthur in Madikeri taluk and a few other places abutting the border with Hassan also experienced mild tremors. However, there were no injuries or damage to property.

The authorities said that as per the seismic mapping zone of the country, Hassan falls under seismic zone 2, which means it is seismically least active and hence, the probability of damage was less.