Mild tremors felt again in parts of Kodagu

No need to panc, says KSNDMC

Low-intensity tremors were felt in parts of Kodagu on Saturday afternoon. Over the last few days, Kodagu has been experiencing mild quakes causing worry to the people, especially those living in hilly areas.

Though the epicentre of Saturday’s quake was located in Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada district, a few villages in Madikeri taluk recorded mild tremors around 1.21 pm.

The mild earthquake measuring 1.8 on the Richter scale was recorded with the epicentre in Doddakumeri GP in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada, bordering Kodagu.

Tremors were felt at Chamakaje and M. Chembu villages in Paraje GP, and Karike GP, all in Madikeri taluk. Chamakaje and M. Chembu villages are located at a distance of 2.5 km and 4.7 km from the epicentre respectively. Karike GP is located at a distance of 7.7 km from the epicentre.

A report from Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSMDC) said the tremors were felt in a radius of 20-30 km from the epicentre which falls in Seismic Zone III. “The community need not panic as the intensity of the quake is low,” the director of the KSNDMC said in a note here.