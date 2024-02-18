ADVERTISEMENT

Mild explosion in Shiralakoppa, one injured

February 18, 2024 04:20 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - Shivamogga

One person who had suffered minor injuries, is out of danger

G T Sathish
G T Sathish

A low-intensity explosion in a shop at Shiralakoppa in Shikaripur taluk, left the residents of the town in shock on February 18. A preliminary investigation suggested that it was an accidental explosion involving explosives normally used to hunt wild boars.

Umesh and Roopa, a couple, following their visit to the weekly market had left their bag at a shop, belonging to Anthony, whom they had known well. The couple told Anthony that they would take back the bag after completing their shopping for the day. A few minutes later, an explosion took place, leaving one person injured. Senior police officers, including G.K. Mithun Kumar, who visited the spot along with the SP of Shivamogga, informed the media that explosives normally used to hunt wild boars were kept in the bag.

“We have identified the accused. We will be securing them soon,” the SP said. Further, the officer added that one person who had suffered minor injuries, was out of danger.

