Mild earthquake reported in Belagavi

A mild earthquake was experienced in Shirahatti village near Athani in the Belagavi district on Saturday morning. It had a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter scale.

No damages or loss of life was reported.

According to a release by the State disaster management centre, the Epicentre was 2.3 km North-West of Kannur Gram Panchayat in Vijayapura. It lies on the border of Karnataka-Maharashtra.

The event happened at a depth of 10 kilometres at 06:22 am

Co-ordinates were at Lat: 17.0398°N; Long: 75.6818° E, the release said.