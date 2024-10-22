GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mild earthquake experienced in some villages, towns of Vijayapura district

Published - October 22, 2024 08:10 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of some villages and towns in Vijayapura district experienced a mild earthquake on Tuesday morning.

This was the result of a 3.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Nanded in Maharashtra.

The National Center for Seismology has issued a press release about the mild earthquake.

People ran out of their houses in Vijayapura district, after the ground shook for a few seconds and utensils stared falling off their shelves.

The earthquake was experienced in areas in and around Takkalakki, Somadevarahatti, Malakanadevarahatti, Kakhakavatagi, Ghonasagi, Hubanura villages of Tikota taluk of Vijayapura district.

Similar reports were received from villages like Morabagi, Tikkundi and Asangi on the border with Maharashtra.

Published - October 22, 2024 08:10 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.