Mild earthquake experienced in some villages, towns of Vijayapura district

Residents of some villages and towns in Vijayapura district experienced a mild earthquake on Tuesday morning.

This was the result of a 3.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Nanded in Maharashtra.

The National Center for Seismology has issued a press release about the mild earthquake.

People ran out of their houses in Vijayapura district, after the ground shook for a few seconds and utensils stared falling off their shelves.

The earthquake was experienced in areas in and around Takkalakki, Somadevarahatti, Malakanadevarahatti, Kakhakavatagi, Ghonasagi, Hubanura villages of Tikota taluk of Vijayapura district.

Similar reports were received from villages like Morabagi, Tikkundi and Asangi on the border with Maharashtra.