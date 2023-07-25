ADVERTISEMENT

Mild earthquake causes panic in Vijayapura district

July 25, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A mild earthquake hit parts of Vijayapura district on Tuesday morning, spreading panic among residents.

The tremors were felt at around 10 a.m. and lasted around 10-20 seconds.

Workers in some offices came out for a few minutes, expecting a second vibration, but there was nothing. “We all went back to work,” said Imran Adam, a resident of the old city.

The earthquake measured only around 2.4 on the Richter scale. The epicentre was near Managuli village, around 20 km from the district headquarters.

A release from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said that there is no cause for panic.

The Seismic Intensity Map shows that the intensity is very low and that the tremors could be felt up to a radial distance of 15-20 km from the epicentre.

“It will not create any harm to the local community, though some local vibrations may be felt. The epicentre falls in Seismic Zone III and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the Tectonic Map,” said a release.

