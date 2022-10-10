Milad-un-Nabi celebrations held in Kalaburagi

The Hindu Bureau KALABURAGI
October 10, 2022 00:46 IST

A procession being taken out on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi in Kalaburagi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Milad-un-Nabi, commemorating the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad, was celebrated in Kalaburagi on Sunday, with the Muslim-dominated areas in the city and other areas in the district wearing a festive look with festoons, banners, and lights.

Special namaz was offered in masjids in the evening to mark the celebrations. Thousands of devotees took out a procession carrying a tableau of sacred kaaba of Masjid al-Haram in Mecca. The youths took to the streets shouting slogans and flashing green flags.

A procession was also organised from Muslim chowk in which tableaux containing tastefully decorated models of the different mosques in the world brought in the illuminated vehicles. The procession converted into a mass celebration at National College ground.

