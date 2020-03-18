Migratory birds under close watch

Even though the migration season is ending and the winged visitors are set to fly back, the water bodies where most birds nest and breed are under close surveillance with the report of bird flu in Mysuru. Any unusual death of birds can be cause of worry and therefore the authorities are on high alert.

At Karanji Lake, the birds are watched in detail twice – morning and evening. If any sick bird or dead bird is noticed, the zoo vets are alerted. So far, no such birds had been sighted. The surveillance data is maintained every day. Intensive surveillance and passive surveillance is done.

ZAK Member Secretary B.P. Ravi said the zoo birds are doing well and there is no cause for worry with their health statuses monitored constantly along with tests on the bird droppings done every month at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal.

The closure of Mysuru zoo has helped the management to put in place certain steps that required more time for the staff to bring them to reality and facilitate them to plan some new measures too.

So far, no migratory bird had been sighted inside the zoo, and the smaller water bodies inside the zoo are also under observation.

In Mandya

The spraying of disinfectants at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary in Mandya district began on Tuesday subsequent to the confirmed cases of Avian Influenza (H5N1) in Mysuru district and Davanagere.

The collection of bird droppings also commenced for scientific tests to ascertain the health conditions of the avians.