Migratory birds’ count shows a steep a decline in Mysuru belt

January 31, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - MYSURU

The results of the mid-winter bird count conducted across 118 locations spread over Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts last week indicates a steep decline in the number of migratory birds in the region this year.

In all, 25,138 birds were counted and recorded against 34,361 birds accounted for spread over 147 water bodies in 2022. But the census exercise was conducted over a period of 13 days due to Covid restrictions last year and hence duplication of counts could not be ruled out.

The census was carried out by 55 volunteers including amateur naturalists and ornithologists led by A. mShivaprakash who is engaged in bird census and mapping since more than 3 decades. Bird count is an annual feature in Mysuru and the efforts of the volunteers since 1987 has led to a scientific tabulation of birds, the state of the habitat besides identification of important bird areas in the region.

Mr. Shivaprakash said the results indicated that the number of migratory ducks was the lowest since 1987 and it could be attributed to 365 days of fishing across various water bodies, poaching, hunting and lake encroachment. This apart the change in weather pattern due to incessant rains and the tendency of the Irrigation Department to ensure that the lakes are full to the brim for agricultural purposes, have contributed to the decline.

The Bar-headed Goose which flies across the Himalayas from Central Asia and Mongolia and roosts in Hadinaaru lake near Nanjangud was conspicuous by the relatively low presence. Only 106 birds were found spread across 6 locations against 1,925 counted in 2021 and 2,569 counted in 2019.

It was a similar story with respect to Northern Shoveler and 151 of these birds were sighted against 236 in 2021 and 2,972 in 2019. There were 229 Garganey this year against 869 in 2021 and 1,079 in 2019. The Common Porchard was not sighted at all and the total count of migratory Ducks or Goose was 811 this year against 4,309 in 2021 and 7,876 in 2019, said Mr. Shivaprakash. The volunteers however recorded the presence of 214 bird species against 203 in 2022 of which 48 were migratory birds.

Asian Openbill (1441) was the most abundant species based on the total count from all locations followed by Spot-billed Pelican (1210), Cattle Egret (1140), Barn Swallow (1097) and Eurasian Coot (1080).

The maximum bird count from all species was at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary where 2,685 birds were counted followed by Maddur Kere near Maddur (1,450), Padukote near Gaddige (911), Dugatti near Santhemarahalli (713) and Rayanakere on the outskirts of Mysuru (530).