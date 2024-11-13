Migrants return to Channapatna in large numbers to cast their vote

“We return to our village during every election. This one is no exception, though stakes are high this time,” said Ravi Chakkere, a resident of Rajarajeshwarinagar in Bengaluru. For him, an election is not just about casting his vote but also about catching up with his childhood friends.

An electrician by profession, Mr. Chakkere was among the many who had returned to Chakkere village in time for polling on Wednesday.

Votes keenly mapped

Congress candidate C.P. Yogeshwar, who is locked in a see-saw battle with NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy, hails from Chakkere. The constituency, which recorded 85.86% polling in the 2023 Assembly elections reported a high 88.8% voter turnout, which is likely to go up further marginally when the final tally is announced by the Election Commission. A higher turnout had been expected considering how intensely fought this election has been. Outstation voters were being mapped eagerly by both parties to bring them back for voting.

According to a JD(S) worker, who was outside the government school where two polling booths had been established, of the about 2,000 voters at Chakkere, about 180, who have migrated out for a livelihood, mostly to Bengaluru, had returned to vote.

Raghuram G. and his aunt (who did not wish to give her name) had returned to Koorangere village from Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh. Though originally from Anantapur, they had migrated to Koorangere four decades ago to work for liquor baron late Dasappa before arrack was banned. They have continued to have their votes in the Channapatna constituency.

‘Very high amount’

Over the last few months, Channapatna saw intense political work, which reached a crescendo in the last fortnight. With every vote counting, it had become crucial for strategists to bring voters residing outside back to their villages.

Across the constituency, multiple people spoke with no hesitation with The Hindu about a “very high amount” that had been paid to the voters by both parties, wooing them for their crucial votes.

“Why will people not come back to vote when every voter is being paid ₹3,500 by both sides? They have also paid the bus charge. This is the case across the constituency,” said a Congress worker in the fort area of Channapatna. A similar sentiment was echoed by a farmer in his 60s who is a JD(S) worker. “Apart from cash, silverware such as anklets, ear hangings, and cups have been given. I have never seen such a splurge in an election before. No party is above board. Despite all this, you will never know how the votes are cast,” he said.

