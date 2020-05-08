Migrant workers arrive at Mangaluru Central rly. station, return

Believing some reports that the government had arranged a train service to North India several migrant workers in the city turned up at Mangaluru Central Railway Station on Friday morning.

Later convinced by officials that it was only a rumour, they returned to different places in the city in KSRTC buses arranged by the district administration.

The workers from Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar and some other States started arriving at the railway station from 8 a.m. onwards only to realise that no train service had been scheduled.

The railway officials and officials from the district administration, including the Additional Deputy Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner (Law and Order), later convinced them to return.

The Deputy Commissioner (Law and Order) showed the workers a tweet by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren that a train service to workers from his State in Karnataka will be arranged soon. As a majority of the workers who had gathered at the station were from Jharkhand, they agreed with the officials to return.