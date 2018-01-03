Mighty people’s movement needed to stop BJP’s juggernaut: Yechury

Karnataka should take the lead in forming a mighty people’s movement against the “divisive politics” of the BJP of dividing people on communal lines, said Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Addressing a public meeting as part of the 22nd CPI(M) State conference at Swaraj Maidan here on Tuesday, Mr. Yechury said, “(Prime Minister) Modi and (BJP national president) Amit Shah think that their Ashwamedha horse will remain unchallenged. Like Lava and Kusha in the Ramayana, who stopped Rama’s horse, the peasants and working class will be the twins who will stop the juggernaut of the BJP,” he said.

Rap on triple talaq move

Criticising the BJP for the hurried manner in which they introduced the Bill in the Lok Sabha banning instant triple talaq, Mr. Yechury said the government has not considered the care of an abandoned woman, while sending the accused husband behind bars. While stating that law-making was a serious business, Mr. Yechury said the Centre is not ready to have a discussion on the Bill related to instant triple talaq.

Accusing the BJP of communally polarising every incident, Mr. Yechury said he was seeing the worst vote-bank politics by a Union government.