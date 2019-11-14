Might as well withdraw anti-defection law: HDK

Expressing disappointment over the Supreme Court verdict that allows the disqualified legislators to contest in the bypolls, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday questioned the need of an anti-defection law.
He said, “This order is like nanu hodange madthini, neenu attante madu (While I pretend to hit, you pretend to cry).”
He said the anti-defection law could as well be withdrawn. “Is the spirit of anti-defection law alive? There is a discussion on scrapping it. In this country, we create laws, but do not implement them in spirit. Voters are confused over the ongoing political developments. It is better to withdraw the anti-defection law given the situation,” he added.
