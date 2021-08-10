Miffed Preetham Gowda meets Chief Minister

Hassan

10 August 2021 23:17 IST

He was upset over Bommai meeting HDD

Preetham J. Gowda, Hassan MLA, who recently hit the headlines after finding fault with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai meeting former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda of the JD(S), met the former in Bengaluru on Tuesday to convey the sentiments of people of his constituency.

Speaking to presspersons after the meeting, Mr. Preetham Gowda said he discussed with Mr. Bommai and Revenue Minister R. Ashok various issues concerning party workers in Hassan in particular and the Old Mysore region. “I have discussed with him the development of Hassan city and conveyed the feelings of party workers in Hassan. The Chief Minister has assured that no party workers in Hassan or old Mysuru region would be let down,” he said.

Earlier in the day, senior Minister V. Somanna had taken objection to Mr. Preetham Gowda’s statement on the CM’s meeting with Mr. Deve Gowda and said there was nothing wrong in meeting the senior leader who had 50 years of experience in politics. He went on to say that that Mr. Preetham Gowda was “not yet born when he became the Minister”.

Reacting to this, Mr. Preetham Gowda said there was no need for Mr. Somanna to intervene on the issue. “There was no need for him to talk on this issue to please the Chief Minister. He had said I was not born when he was a minister. I don’t know if Mr. Somanna has been in politics since the period of Hoysalas,” he said sarcastically.