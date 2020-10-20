Midterm vacation for PU lecturers from Oct. 21-30

The Department of Pre-University Education has declared midterm holidays for PU college lecturers across the State from October 21 to 30. “As there are government holidays on October 31 and November 1 also, lecturers are expected to report for duty on November 2,” a circular issued by the department said.
However, the circular stated that online classes would continue and lecturers had been directed to supervise the classes.
Meanwhile, hundreds of protesting candidates, who were recruited as lecturers in government PU colleges and have not received appointment orders even a year after their selection, have withdrawn their agitation after an assurance from the government.
Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar promised them that appointment orders would be issued soon after PU colleges reopen.
